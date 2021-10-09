Advertisement

Stellantis Plant experiences a temporary shutdown

Workers should be back by November 1st
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stellantis plant has been bringing car manufacturing jobs to Boone County for years, but thanks to a global microchip shortage the plant will no longer function until early November.

Belvidere Mayor Clint Morris says this could have a trickle down effect on the residents of Boone County, as Stellantis is one of the largest water users, employs a large number of Illinois citizens, and uses other local manufacturers to help with development . State Senator Dave Syverson says this news, as well as the newest energy bills, could force people with these jobs into other states.

“They go to where they can make a car or a widget...where they can make it more competitively. If you keep on putting more taxes and regulations and raising utility costs and making it difficult for manufacturers, what’s going to keep them here?” He said.

Syverson also mentioned how Illinois must become more manufacturer friendly and not rely on supplies from countries like China if we want the state economy to thrive.

The plant was originally shut down until October 4th, but given this microchip shortage they’d had to lengthen that, which means more shut downs in the future aren’t completely out of the question.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and Hilton Car Accident
Three people hurt in car crash on Rockford’s east side
South Beloit woman charged in death of newborn baby girl
South Beloit woman charged in death of newborn baby girl
A local musician came home on Monday after a rehearsal. He didn’t think he would end up losing...
Rockford man says he was beaten with gun, details alleged crime on Facebook
Shooting at corner of Rockton and Jonathan in Rockford.
Man dies after shooting on Rockford’s west side
An arrest has been made.
Roscoe man arrested on firearm and drug-trafficking charges

Latest News

23 Sports Ticket - Football Frenzy Plus
Something for everyone coming up
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 10/8/2021
The plant should open back up November 1st, barring another steback
Stellantis shutdown
South Beloit woman charged in death of newborn baby girl
South Beloit woman charged in death of newborn baby girl