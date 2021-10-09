Stellantis Plant experiences a temporary shutdown

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stellantis plant has been bringing car manufacturing jobs to Boone County for years, but thanks to a global microchip shortage the plant will no longer function until early November.

Belvidere Mayor Clint Morris says this could have a trickle down effect on the residents of Boone County, as Stellantis is one of the largest water users, employs a large number of Illinois citizens, and uses other local manufacturers to help with development . State Senator Dave Syverson says this news, as well as the newest energy bills, could force people with these jobs into other states.

“They go to where they can make a car or a widget...where they can make it more competitively. If you keep on putting more taxes and regulations and raising utility costs and making it difficult for manufacturers, what’s going to keep them here?” He said.

Syverson also mentioned how Illinois must become more manufacturer friendly and not rely on supplies from countries like China if we want the state economy to thrive.

The plant was originally shut down until October 4th, but given this microchip shortage they’d had to lengthen that, which means more shut downs in the future aren’t completely out of the question.

