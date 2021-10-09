Roscoe man dies from injuries sustained in car accident Friday
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Gene Readette, 88, of Roscoe died Friday night at Javon Bea Hospital from injuries after a car accident.
The Roscoe Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of McCurry Road and Willowbrook Road for a motor vehicle accident just before 5:45 p.m. Friday. Police say a Toyota was traveling westbound when it hit a Dodge that was traveling eastbound.
Readette was the driver of the Toyota. The driver of the Dodge was also transported to Javon Bea Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
