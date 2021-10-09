Advertisement

Football Frenzy Recap - Week 7

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Week 7 brings some star-studded matchups to the area. Here are the scores and highlights from another busy Friday night of football in the Stateline.

NIC-10

FINAL: #8 Hononegah 51, Belvidere 8

FINAL: Harlem 27, North 14

FINAL: Boylan 42, Guilford 14

FINAL: East 28, Freeport 14

FORFEIT: Auburn 1, Jefferson 0

BNC

FINAL: #9 Stillman Valley 14, Winnebago 13

FINAL: #5 Genoa-Kingston 34, Dixon 19

FINAL: Rockford Lutheran 58, Rockford Christian 16

FINAL: North Boone 31, Rock Falls 22

FINAL: #6 Byron 49, Oregon 7

NUIC

FINAL: Du-Pec 30, #1 Lena-Winslow 24

FINAL: Fulton 24, Forreston 14

FINAL: Galena 20, Dakota 0

FINAL: East Dubuque 50, EPC 15

8-Man

FINAL: #3 Milledgeville 48, #5 Aquin 28

FORFEIT: Amboy 1, AFC 0

FINAL: #3 Orangeville 70, River Ridge 8

FINAL: #1 Polo 50, Peoria Heights 0

FINAL: South Beloit 30, Alden-Hebron 0

FINAL: #6 Flanagan 58, Hiawatha 24

Other area games

FINAL: #5 Sterling 56, Rock Island 35

FINAL: Newman 43, Hall 0

