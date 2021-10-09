Football Frenzy Recap - Week 7
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Week 7 brings some star-studded matchups to the area. Here are the scores and highlights from another busy Friday night of football in the Stateline.
NIC-10
FINAL: #8 Hononegah 51, Belvidere 8
FINAL: Harlem 27, North 14
FINAL: Boylan 42, Guilford 14
FINAL: East 28, Freeport 14
FORFEIT: Auburn 1, Jefferson 0
BNC
FINAL: #9 Stillman Valley 14, Winnebago 13
FINAL: #5 Genoa-Kingston 34, Dixon 19
FINAL: Rockford Lutheran 58, Rockford Christian 16
FINAL: North Boone 31, Rock Falls 22
FINAL: #6 Byron 49, Oregon 7
NUIC
FINAL: Du-Pec 30, #1 Lena-Winslow 24
FINAL: Fulton 24, Forreston 14
FINAL: Galena 20, Dakota 0
FINAL: East Dubuque 50, EPC 15
8-Man
FINAL: #3 Milledgeville 48, #5 Aquin 28
FORFEIT: Amboy 1, AFC 0
FINAL: #3 Orangeville 70, River Ridge 8
FINAL: #1 Polo 50, Peoria Heights 0
FINAL: South Beloit 30, Alden-Hebron 0
FINAL: #6 Flanagan 58, Hiawatha 24
Other area games
FINAL: #5 Sterling 56, Rock Island 35
FINAL: Newman 43, Hall 0
