Another weekend of summer-like heat arrives in the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Are you a fan of summer? This weekend is just for you then! More 80s are in-store for both Saturday and Sunday before we see a gradual cooldown back to fall weather in the region. Overall, we have something for everyone!

Summer, mild and cooler fall temperatures are all in here over the next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday will be a dry day with highs in the lower 80s. It will have a mix of clouds and sun making for another summer-like day. This will be a nice change after much of this week was filled with some well-needed rainfall.

Conditions dry out with warm temperatures this weekend (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Sunday will have temperatures a few degrees warmer thanks to breeze southerly winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour. It’s also possible we could get an isolated sprinkle or light shower in the afternoon but those chances remain spotty at best.

Most of Sunday will be dry but an afternoon shower can't be entirely ruled out. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Highs well into the 80s are likely Saturday and especially on Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With the weekend having back-to-back 80s, that will also mark the third and fourth such 80s for October. In a given October, Rockford averages two days in the 80s. This comes as our normal high temperatures continue dipping into the 60s. If we do hit 80 degrees or higher on both Saturday and Sunday, it will also mark the 117th and 118th days of 80 or higher in 2021.

Once we get into next week, our next cold front comes into view on Columbus Day Monday. This will bring showers and some isolated storms to the region. Some of the rain could produce some decent downpours. This will be around mainly Monday afternoon and the evening. Most of the rain should exit by Tuesday morning.

Then another rain chance comes Wednesday and Thursday with a different cold front. That front will not only bring the rain but it will drop our temperatures, too back to closer to normal levels for this time of the year. Friday slips into the upper 60s with sunshine to round out next week.

Rain chances are slight this weekend before more widespread rain chances on Monday Columbus Day. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Into next weekend, temperatures may even approach the lower 60s. This will likely continue after that, as well! Fall weather is coming. But enjoy the, most likely, last of the 80s of 2021.

Most of the workweek will have highs in the 70s. But the cooler air moves closer towards the end of Thursday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The cooler air moves in with highs in the upper 60s Friday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

