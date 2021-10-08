South Beloit woman charged in death of newborn baby girl

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 35-year-old woman from South Beloit is now facing charges following an investigation into the June death of a newborn baby girl.

Kristin Larson was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death on October 8, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley. The charges stem from a report of a missing newborn back in June.

According to a press release, detectives with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) received a report of a missing newborn on June 8, 2021. Officials from the WCSO and the South Beloit Police Department searched the woman’s home and found the remains of an infant that had been been deceased a few days. An investigation found the baby girl was born alive.

If convicted, Larson could face between 20-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and serve 100% of her sentence with three years of mandatory supervision after her release.

