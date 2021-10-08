Advertisement

Soldier charged with killing woman on Georgia highway

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A soldier based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina is facing a murder charge after the death of his girlfriend.

Georgia authorities on Friday announced that Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila Ware after her wrecked car was found with bullet holes on a Georgia highway.

Sheriff’s officials in Troup County, Georgia, say that she was shot Tuesday while driving her car in the Georgia county southwest of Atlanta.

At a news conference Friday, investigators said Dargan was from Georgia and in a long-distance relationship with Ware while he was stationed in North Carolina. She was pregnant at the time of her death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and Hilton Car Accident
Three people hurt in car crash on Rockford’s east side
A local musician came home on Monday after a rehearsal. He didn’t think he would end up losing...
Rockford man says he was beaten with gun, details alleged crime on Facebook
Shooting at corner of Rockton and Jonathan in Rockford.
Man dies after shooting on Rockford’s west side
Belvidere man sentenced to 16 years in prison to trafficking heroin
1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Avon and W. State in Rockford
Man faces drunk driving, reckless homicide charges in crash that killed woman, injured children

Latest News

The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol...
Suspect held in shooting of 2 staffers in senior facility
John Wilson and his wife arrive at federal court Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Boston. Wilson and...
2 parents convicted in 1st trial of college bribery scandal
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in US vaccines
Hospital
With a growing demand and a government take-over, where are the monoclonal antibody treatments going
President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 31,...
Biden won’t invoke executive privilege on Trump docs