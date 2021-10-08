Roscoe man arrested on firearm and drug-trafficking charges
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - After being arrested on Thursday morning, Xzavior Smith, 22 now faces federal charges.
Smith was indicted for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Officials say Smith faces a maximum of 35 years in federal prison.
No new court date for Smith has been announced.
