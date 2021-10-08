Rockford Promise quadruples amount of scholarships for RPS graduating seniors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Promise, keeping it’s promise to provide a pathway of success to Rockford Public School students.

In 2020 the Rockford Promise program gave out 31 full-tuition scholarships to graduating Rockford seniors but this year, the program more than quadrupled that total, awarding 139 full-tuition scholarships.

“Some of us didn’t have the opportunity of a scholarship, so to relieve that barrier of tuition and general fees, it should take away a lot of the fear of those that thought they couldn’t afford it,” said Dr. Tasha Davis, Executive Director at Rockford Promise.

Dr. Davis has a personal connection with the program.

“Being the first generation minority scholar that fits in that category, I know that outside of financial barriers that it takes a little bit more to get that scholar across the state to graduation,” Dr. Davis said. “I’m excited that Rockford Promise is collaborating with our scholar support to ensure that not only does the scholar get their financial barriers met but they also get the additional wrap around services that they need.”

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara believes the program has already had a positive impact on the city.

“59% of those students taking advantage of this program are students of color and 79% of them are first generation students,” McNamara says. “That’s good for our community, that’s good for businesses, that’s good for everyone in the city of Rockford.”

Dr. Davis believes the program could also promote economic growth in the forest city for local businesses.

“Opening up opportunities for our young people to explore jobs in those areas that they’re studying would be a great pathway to bring them back to Rockford after graduation,” Dr. Davis said.

If you are interested in applying for the scholarship, you can visit rockfordpromise.org, the application process for 2022 is now open.

The three institutions have different deadlines for the application process. For Rockford University it’s January 7, for Northern Illinois University it’s February 1 and for Rock Valley College the deadline is March 1.

