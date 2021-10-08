Rockford man found guilty of 2019 murder at Fairgrounds Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Honorable Judge Randy Wilt rules that Keigh DeLao, 25, of Rockford stabbed Ronnie Ray Jr., 38, in April 2019 at Fairgrounds Park.

Ray was found in a gazebo at the park with stab wounds and later died that night.

DeLao was arrested a few weeks later in Chicago and was later charged with first-degree murder. He faces 20 to 60 years in prison.

He’s next due in court for a status hearing on November 8.

