Rockford man found guilty of 2019 murder at Fairgrounds Park
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Honorable Judge Randy Wilt rules that Keigh DeLao, 25, of Rockford stabbed Ronnie Ray Jr., 38, in April 2019 at Fairgrounds Park.
Ray was found in a gazebo at the park with stab wounds and later died that night.
DeLao was arrested a few weeks later in Chicago and was later charged with first-degree murder. He faces 20 to 60 years in prison.
He’s next due in court for a status hearing on November 8.
