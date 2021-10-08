Marengo tops Winnebago with last minute goal

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - In a matter of days Marengo and Winnebago could meet in regional play, but Thursday the two went at it in regular-season action.

Both teams netted a goal in the first 10 minutes of the game and then went the next 80 without a score. Winnebago goaltender Braylon Garrigan made countless saves to keep the Indians in the game. Winnebago’s best chance to score came late in the 2nd when Henry Snyder fired a left-footed shot just wide of the net. With just 15 seconds left on the clock, Marengo took the lead and won the match.

Winnebago earns a three seed in the Hinkley regional, while Marengo captures a two. If both advance it would set up a regional final rematch featuring the teams.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.