Lake Le-Aqua-Na reopens after 20 months of renovations

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - The state park had been closed to the public since January 1, 2020 to undergo major remodeling.

More than $7 million in state and federal funds were poured into the park to fix up the roads, campsites and the lake. The project also included the addition of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking spaces and a walkway to the main shelter house. New concrete pads were put in near the shore of the kids fishing pond.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan says, “It is here because it is the community’s park. It is such a beautiful setting in this part of the state. It attracts visitors from out of state. So it also means business and industry and commerce back in our area communities, all because Lake Le-Aqua-Na is open again.”

