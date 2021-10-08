Advertisement

Fire Prevention Week continues through Saturday, firefighters say to stay informed

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fire Prevention Week wraps up on Saturday and local firefighters want to keep you informed on the importance of this week.

The North Park Fire Department recently held an open house to promote Fire Prevention Week. Captain Matt Hehn says it’s important to talk with your children and to know your escape plans in case anything happens.

He suggests testing your smoke alarms anytime you change the time on the clocks. If you don’t have a smoke alarm, the fire department will install one for free from the Red Cross. Hehn says to make to you also have the right equipment in your house.

“It’s really important to have that week. Actually, I think it should be all year long to tell you the truth. You can never get enough education on fire safety and any kind of emergency. So the week is really tough, it’s short. But a lot of schools get visited by the fire departments. It’s good.”

Hehn says most fires start in the kitchen. But now, the department is seeing more dryer fires.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at corner of Rockton and Jonathan in Rockford.
Man dies after shooting on Rockford’s west side
Two men dead following three shootings in Rockford
Two dead, four injured in multiple shootings in Rockford Tuesday night
A local musician came home on Monday after a rehearsal. He didn’t think he would end up losing...
Rockford man says he was beaten with gun, details alleged crime on Facebook
Police investigating Rockford man arrested on charges for having cocaine
Police investigating Rockford man arrested on charges for having cocaine
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate

Latest News

An arrest has been made.
Roscoe man arrested on firearm and drug-trafficking charges
A Rockford car thief have been charged after causing a serious car crash in Rockford, according...
Car thief arrested after serious crash in Rockford Wednesday
Keith DeLao was found guilty of the 2019 murder of Ronnie Ray Jr.
Rockford man found guilty of 2019 murder at Fairgrounds Park
Rockford Promise quadruples amount of scholarships for RPS students.
Rockford Promise quadruples amount of scholarships for RPS graduating seniors