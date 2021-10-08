Fire Prevention Week continues through Saturday, firefighters say to stay informed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fire Prevention Week wraps up on Saturday and local firefighters want to keep you informed on the importance of this week.

The North Park Fire Department recently held an open house to promote Fire Prevention Week. Captain Matt Hehn says it’s important to talk with your children and to know your escape plans in case anything happens.

He suggests testing your smoke alarms anytime you change the time on the clocks. If you don’t have a smoke alarm, the fire department will install one for free from the Red Cross. Hehn says to make to you also have the right equipment in your house.

“It’s really important to have that week. Actually, I think it should be all year long to tell you the truth. You can never get enough education on fire safety and any kind of emergency. So the week is really tough, it’s short. But a lot of schools get visited by the fire departments. It’s good.”

Hehn says most fires start in the kitchen. But now, the department is seeing more dryer fires.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.