Car thief arrested after serious crash in Rockford Wednesday

A Rockford car thief have been charged after causing a serious car crash in Rockford, according to police.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday around 4:50 p.m., Deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to the intersection of Mulford and Baxter Roads on Rockford’s southeast side for a two-vehicle traffic crash.

Once on the scene, Deputies say a Dodge Charger and a Chevrolet Malibu collided and ended up in the ditch. The male driver of the Malibu was taken to a Rockford hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials say.

The driver of the Charger, Eric G. Solis, 23, and the passenger Isaiah M. Fritz, 23, fled from the scene on foot, but later returned.

After investigating, police say the Dodge Charger was attempting to pass a vehicle when it struck the Malibu. The Charger was also allegedly stolen from Chicago.

Solis is charged with Unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated reckless driving, improper passing and disregarding a stop sign.

Fritz is charged with Criminal trespass to a vehicle.

The driver of the Malibu, who was hospitalized, has not been identified.

