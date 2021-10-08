Advertisement

Area high school students learn about the importance of manufacturing

More than 150 students from high schools across the Stateline get an up-close look at possible careers in the industry
By Anthony Ferretti
Oct. 8, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To celebrate manufacturing month in Illinois, more than 150 students from high schools across the Stateline get an up-close look at possible careers in the industry.

Rockford Lutheran Senior Jamyr Pitts is a builder at heart. On the football field, he wants to make the big plays as a running back for the Crusaders, but he sees his future on a different playing field: manufacturing.

“I feel like it’s good because manufacturing is used for a lot of stuff. It can be used for something, maybe your house like people build stuff for everyday life,” Pitts says.

Pitts joined more than a hundred students for a national manufacturing day event which included tours of various companies in the Rockford region. He visited Triangle Metals.

“I actually had a pretty good time. I got to see how welders actually work, how they train,” Pitts says.

Organizers hope to inspire a new generation of manufacturers, especially among women, who industry experts say are under-represented.

“Women like to work with their hands too sometimes and so different, different traits that you have as females are seeing and many of the manufacturing jobs that are available,” Women of Today’s Manufacturing President Jaclyn Kolodzeij says.

Kolodzeij says job shadowing is a great way to learn about the industry and find a mentor.

“This is our future generation of workforce. So it’s really important that we’re here to support them at any stage and encourage them to keep learning.”

This is the event’s sixth year. Ten area high schools and 11 manufacturers took part.

