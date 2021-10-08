Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, suspect held in shooting at senior facility

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Two people were fatally shot Friday at a Maryland senior living facility and one suspect is in custody, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County police tweeted.

Police initially said they were searching for any additional victims or suspects and people should shelter in place, but they later tweeted that one male suspect was in custody and there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and Hilton Car Accident
Three people hurt in car crash on Rockford’s east side
A local musician came home on Monday after a rehearsal. He didn’t think he would end up losing...
Rockford man says he was beaten with gun, details alleged crime on Facebook
Shooting at corner of Rockton and Jonathan in Rockford.
Man dies after shooting on Rockford’s west side
Belvidere man sentenced to 16 years in prison to trafficking heroin
1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Avon and W. State in Rockford
Man faces drunk driving, reckless homicide charges in crash that killed woman, injured children

Latest News

A Maryland senior living center was the site of a shooting on Oct. 8. (Source: WJLA via CNN...
Aerial footage of the Maryland senior facility shooting
FILE - This March 11, 2019 file photo, shows the north entrance of the Trump International in...
Trump hotel lost $70M during presidency, got help from bank
Friday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to...
US employers add a weak 194,000 jobs as delta variant maintains hold
FILE - The law makes it illegal to remove a condom without obtaining verbal consent.
California makes it illegal to remove condom without consent