1 Rock Valley volleyball bests Waubonsee

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On a night where the Golden Eagles honored their sophomores, they beat Waubonsee Community College in four sets.

The Chiefs won set one 25-22, it would be their only win of the night. Rock Valley won the next three sets, the most contentious being the third which ended 26-24. Divison III kill leaders Addison Metts and Madison Perry had impressive nights to lead the Golden Eagles.

Next up for Rock Valley is a noon start against Sauk Valley Community College Friday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.