Advertisement

#1 Rock Valley volleyball bests Waubonsee

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On a night where the Golden Eagles honored their sophomores, they beat Waubonsee Community College in four sets.

The Chiefs won set one 25-22, it would be their only win of the night. Rock Valley won the next three sets, the most contentious being the third which ended 26-24. Divison III kill leaders Addison Metts and Madison Perry had impressive nights to lead the Golden Eagles.

Next up for Rock Valley is a noon start against Sauk Valley Community College Friday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at corner of Rockton and Jonathan in Rockford.
Man dies after shooting on Rockford’s west side
Two men dead following three shootings in Rockford
Two dead, four injured in multiple shootings in Rockford Tuesday night
A local musician came home on Monday after a rehearsal. He didn’t think he would end up losing...
Rockford man says he was beaten with gun, details alleged crime on Facebook
Police investigating Rockford man arrested on charges for having cocaine
Police investigating Rockford man arrested on charges for having cocaine
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate

Latest News

Marengo tops Winnebago with last minute goal
Two of the top teams in the NUIC meet on the field in our Football Frenzy Game of the Week....
Lena-Winslow, Du-Pec meet in our Game of the Week
Lena-Winslow and Du-Pec look to put on another classic in our Football Frenzy Game of the Week...
Game of the Week Preview - Week 7
Rockford University quarterback Jaelen Ray is setting all sorts of school records this season.
QB Jaelen Ray setting records and setting an example at Rockford University