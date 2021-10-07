Advertisement

Wanted fugitive possibly spotted at Dodgers game

John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his...
John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his sentence.(U.S. Marshals Service // CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A fugitive on the run for 23 years may have been spotted at a Dodgers’ game in 2016.

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help to ID a man seen in a blue shirt behind home plate during the game five years ago.

In recordings of the game, you can see the man near the batter’s head.

Authorities are trying to ID the man seen in a blue shirt behind the batter's head.
Authorities are trying to ID the man seen in a blue shirt behind the batter's head.(U.S. Marshals Service // CNN)

Authorities believe it may have been John Ruffo who was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme.

Ruffo never showed up to serve a 17-year prison sentence.

Investigators say Ruffo is likely using a different name and is a “master manipulator” who enjoys fine wine and expensive hotels.

There’s a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at corner of Rockton and Jonathan in Rockford.
Man dies after shooting on Rockford’s west side
Two men dead following three shootings in Rockford
Two dead, four injured in multiple shootings in Rockford Tuesday night
A local musician came home on Monday after a rehearsal. He didn’t think he would end up losing...
Rockford man says he was beaten with gun, details alleged crime on Facebook
Police investigating Rockford man arrested on charges for having cocaine
Police investigating Rockford man arrested on charges for having cocaine
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden, a convert to mandates, makes economic case for shots
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
You might call it a sarcastic "Help Wanted" sign...but a group of Springfield businesses have...
Eye-catching Missouri billboards are not-so subtle ‘Help Wanted’ ads
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law