Schnucks hosting career fair Thursday
The company plans to hire for a variety of positions, offer flexible schedules, career advancement, weekly pay and health benefits
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local grocery chain is looking to hire hundreds of employees across all of its midwest stores.
Schnucks is hosting a company-wide career fair tomorrow afternoon from 1-5 at all store locations. The company plans to hire for a variety of positions, offer flexible schedules, career advancement, weekly pay and health benefits. Schnucks announced earlier this week that those hired at the career fair are eligible for a performance and retention bonus of up to $600.
