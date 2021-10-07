Advertisement

Schnucks hosting career fair Thursday

The company plans to hire for a variety of positions, offer flexible schedules, career advancement, weekly pay and health benefits
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local grocery chain is looking to hire hundreds of employees across all of its midwest stores.

Schnucks is hosting a company-wide career fair tomorrow afternoon from 1-5 at all store locations. The company plans to hire for a variety of positions, offer flexible schedules, career advancement, weekly pay and health benefits. Schnucks announced earlier this week that those hired at the career fair are eligible for a performance and retention bonus of up to $600.

