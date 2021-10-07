Advertisement

“Round up at the Register” to support United Way

Customers can round up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting today and running through Oct. 19th, Schnucks customers will be able to help out their local United Way with the “Round-up at the Register” event.

Customers can round up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar. Those using self-checkout may choose to donate $1, $3 or $5 through the scan and give option. 100% of the donations will go to the United Way.

