“Round up at the Register” to support United Way

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting today and running through Oct. 19th, Schnucks customers will be able to help out their local United Way with the “Round-up at the Register” event.

Customers can round up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar. Those using self-checkout may choose to donate $1, $3 or $5 through the scan and give option. 100% of the donations will go to the United Way.

