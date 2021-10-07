Rockford man says he was beaten with gun, details alleged crime on Facebook

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local musician came home on Monday after a rehearsal. He didn’t think he would end up losing his car, a guitar and almost his life. After his assault and carjacking at gunpoint, Mike Coulahan turned to Facebook.

Coulahan says, “He pulled a gun on me and said I want your keys or I’m going to kill you.”

A Facebook post by Coulahan has already produced more than 700 comments and 800 shares. The post details the encounter with two men in the breezeway at his home, of his struggle to get in the home and how he says he was punched in the temple, hit on the head with a gun and choked.

Coulahan says the two men got away with his keys, phone and the car which contained his golf clubs, a guitar and amplifier. He says he got the golf clubs back Wednesday after they were dumped out in the neighborhood. He says the outpouring from the community is phenomenal.

“This could happen anywhere to anyone and as bad as it was I’m glad that it happened to me rather than somebody who would have been more vulnerable and maybe not as strong and ready to put up a fight. They could’ve killed somebody. I think right now with sharing this message. my hope is to catch these criminals and put them away for a long time,” Coulahan says.

