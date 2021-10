ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Periods of rain showers today with a few rumbles of thunder. Don’t be surprised to experience some heavy downpours with highs in the upper 60′s to low 70′s. We could see a half inch to inch of rain through tonight. Scattered showers chances expected through Friday afternoon. 80′s for the weekend.

