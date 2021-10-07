Police on the scene of a car accident at E. State and Hilton in Rockford

Advertisement

By WIFR Newsroom
Oct. 7, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is on the scene of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of E. State Street and Hilton Avenue early Thursday night.

Police say extrication was required for one of the vehicles and three people were taken to the hospital.

There’s no word on their conditions and details are limited right now.

This is a developing story.

