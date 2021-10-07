More periods of showers, storms through Friday followed by more warmth
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many spots across the Stateline received decent rainfall totals this morning while others saw very little. Then, we received a nice break where the sunshine returned before more showers and isolated storms return shortly. But after the rain is done, another summer-like weekend is on tap around here.
Rain gear was definitely needed if you were out early enough Thursday morning. While Rockford officially received a bit less than half an inch of rain Thursday, areas west received more than double. Plenty of reports throughout parts of Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Ogle County today with several spots getting more than an inch of needed rain.
This comes as our drought monitor saw no improvements over the last week. In fact, the Severe Drought that returned to the Stateline last week got extended a bit further west this week. While any rainfall we receive will help aid is easing our drought, it will not get even close to getting rid of it.
More rain is forecast through the end of the workweek on a very scattered basis late tonight and through the day on Friday. Watch for downpours temporarily reducing visibility as well as water ponding on roadways in the heavier downpours. Plus there will likely be some fog in spots throughout the Stateline late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Allow for extra commute time and leave enough following distance between you and the driver in front of you.
This weekend, we’ll see some unseasonable warmth throughout the Stateline with both Saturday and Sunday calling for high temperatures in the 80s! In fact on Sunday, it’s possible we could get into the upper 80s. These are temperatures 15-20 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Saturday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The same can be said for Sunday but there is a small afternoon rain chance in there.
Columbus Day on Monday looks to be a wet one with the mild conditions continuing through much of next week. A day or two next week could also hit 80 degrees with many days having a tad bit of mugginess in there. But there are some days that look to be somewhat closer to normal down the line in the forecast. However, even those numbers will be above the normal high temperature.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.