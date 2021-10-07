More periods of showers, storms through Friday followed by more warmth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many spots across the Stateline received decent rainfall totals this morning while others saw very little. Then, we received a nice break where the sunshine returned before more showers and isolated storms return shortly. But after the rain is done, another summer-like weekend is on tap around here.

Rain gear was definitely needed if you were out early enough Thursday morning. While Rockford officially received a bit less than half an inch of rain Thursday, areas west received more than double. Plenty of reports throughout parts of Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Ogle County today with several spots getting more than an inch of needed rain.

Many spots in the Stateline, west of Rockford especially received more than an inch of well needed rain. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This comes as our drought monitor saw no improvements over the last week. In fact, the Severe Drought that returned to the Stateline last week got extended a bit further west this week. While any rainfall we receive will help aid is easing our drought, it will not get even close to getting rid of it.

Any rainfall is needed as our drought unfortunately has gotten a bit worse over the last week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

More rain is forecast through the end of the workweek on a very scattered basis late tonight and through the day on Friday. Watch for downpours temporarily reducing visibility as well as water ponding on roadways in the heavier downpours. Plus there will likely be some fog in spots throughout the Stateline late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Allow for extra commute time and leave enough following distance between you and the driver in front of you.

Like last night, expect some fog across the Stateline that could get dense at times through early Friday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Periods of showers and a few storms will close out the workweek followed by a warm weekend. Unseasonably warm overnight lows will continue into next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Periods of showers and a few storms will continue into Friday. Watch for downpours temporarily reducing visibility as well as water ponding on roadways. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This weekend, we’ll see some unseasonable warmth throughout the Stateline with both Saturday and Sunday calling for high temperatures in the 80s! In fact on Sunday, it’s possible we could get into the upper 80s. These are temperatures 15-20 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Saturday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The same can be said for Sunday but there is a small afternoon rain chance in there.

A warm weekend is ahead in the Stateline with both Saturday and Sunday having forecast highs in the 80s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday looks great with partly cloudy skies with winds coming out of the south that will warm up our temperatures. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Columbus Day on Monday looks to be a wet one with the mild conditions continuing through much of next week. A day or two next week could also hit 80 degrees with many days having a tad bit of mugginess in there. But there are some days that look to be somewhat closer to normal down the line in the forecast. However, even those numbers will be above the normal high temperature.

Expect it to feel just a tad muggier outside over the next few days, more muggy than we should be for this time of the year. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.