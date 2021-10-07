Man faces drunk driving, reckless homicide charges in crash that killed woman, injured children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Juan Acre, 31, faces multiple charges after he allegedly crashed a van into a car with three people inside.

The accident took place at the intersection of Avon and W. State Street on Rockford’s west side Monday. The driver of the car that was hit, a 38-year-old woman, died from injuries sustained in the crash. Two children, aged 5 and 14, were seriously hurt.

Acre faces the following charges:

Aggravated DUI involving death

Aggravated DUI with Great Bodily Harm

Reckless homicide

Aggravated DUI (revoked license)

Police say Acre also suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.