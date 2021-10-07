Advertisement

Lolli’s Candy Shoppe opens for business

The sweet store is inside the Lincoln Mall on W. Galena Ave., but it offers more than just treats to satisfy that sweet tooth
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Pretzel City may want to rename itself the Big Scissors City with dozens of recent ribbon cuttings. Today, Freeport welcomes Lolli’s Candy Shoppe.

The sweet store is inside the Lincoln Mall on W. Galena Ave., but it offers more than just treats to satisfy that sweet tooth. You can enjoy lunch specials like polish sausage and ribs. Co-owner Lolietta Truss says this business targets kids to hopefully bring them off the streets and away from gun violence.

“Kids are looking for something that doesn’t have anything to do. So we opened up our business to come out and experience. They can play games, watch tv play foosball play pool play darts or just want to sit down and lodge,” Truss says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at corner of Rockton and Jonathan in Rockford.
Man dies after shooting on Rockford’s west side
14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
16-year-old boy shot in the thigh in Rockford, suspect in custody
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate
Winnebago County sheriff’s finish narcotics investigation, arrest Rockford man
Winnebago County Sheriff’s finish narcotics investigation, arrest Rockford man
Police investigating Rockford man arrested on charges for having cocaine
Police investigating Rockford man arrested on charges for having cocaine

Latest News

Area schools to tour manufacturing facilities as part of National Manufacturing Day
Area schools to tour manufacturing facilities
“Round up at the Register” to support United Way
“Round up at the Register” to support United Way
Schnucks hosting career fair Thursday
Pritzker administration recognizes manufacturing month, 40th industry expansion announced this...
Pritzker administration recognizes manufacturing month, 40th industry expansion announced this year