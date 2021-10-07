Lolli’s Candy Shoppe opens for business

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Pretzel City may want to rename itself the Big Scissors City with dozens of recent ribbon cuttings. Today, Freeport welcomes Lolli’s Candy Shoppe.

The sweet store is inside the Lincoln Mall on W. Galena Ave., but it offers more than just treats to satisfy that sweet tooth. You can enjoy lunch specials like polish sausage and ribs. Co-owner Lolietta Truss says this business targets kids to hopefully bring them off the streets and away from gun violence.

“Kids are looking for something that doesn’t have anything to do. So we opened up our business to come out and experience. They can play games, watch tv play foosball play pool play darts or just want to sit down and lodge,” Truss says.

