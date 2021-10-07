Advertisement

Lena-Winslow, Du-Pec meet in our Game of the Week

By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Du-Pec and Lena-Winslow gave us the game of the year last spring when the Panthers pulled out a fourth quarter comeback in the final seconds to beat the Rivermen 24-21. Now the two will duel in our game of the week on Friday.

Lena-winslow is undefeated after going on the road to Chicago last week and beating a school in Class 3A, while Du-Pec beat up on Dakota. The only blemish so far on the Rivermen’s record is a six-point loss to the top team in 2A. Players on both teams are looking forward to the rematch with the winner putting themselves in the driver’s seat for a conference title. Both teams say they know what they need to do to get a win.

“I think we matchup pretty good. I think they’re a quick team, they’re a physical team. But I think we also bring that to the table,” said Du-Pec senior Bryce Fitzanko. “I think we just execute all games (this season). Last year, we executed for three quarters. We just need to finish out in the fourth quarter.”

“We just need to be focused. I mean, if we go in there with our heads to big, we know what’s going to happen,” said Lena-Winslow senior Marey Roby. “If we go in there thinking little of ourselves, then we know what’s going to happen. So, we just got to be focused and know what we got to do to get the job done.”

The game is set for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff in Lena.

