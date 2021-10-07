Advertisement

The last Saturday of October is ‘Trick or Treating’ Day in Roscoe

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A new ordinance in Roscoe now says that the last Saturday of every October going forward will be known as “Trick or Treating” day in the village.

For this year, the day will occur on Saturday, October 30 with trick-or-treating hours from 4-7 p.m.

Village officials say this was adopted for keeping children’s safety a top priority as many village subdivisions don’t have sidewalks and have narrow streets.

“Trick or Treating on Saturday will hopefully avoid coinciding with after-work and after-school traffic, and will not require people who work a traditional Monday-Friday schedule to rush home or miss out on the fun of handing out candy. Trick or Treating on Saturday will also allow for families to enjoy a full day of fun without worrying about school the next day,” the village said in a press release.

Additionally, the Village is asking for all residents to follow all COVID-19 guidelines established by the CDC and the Winnebago County Health Department for both Trick-or-Treating and Trunk-or-Treating.

