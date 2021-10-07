Advertisement

Community remembers life of Tammy Tracey, 34 years after her disappearance

Wednesday October 6 would have been Tammy’s 54th birthday. Family says while she’s gone and they continue to search for answers, Tammy will never be forgotten.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A murder mystery - three decades after the disappearance of 19-year-old Tammy Tracey, family and friends gather to honor her life, this comes nearly a year after police make an arrest in connection with her death.

“It’s only fitting to have this memorial for her on this day because it’s her birthday,” said Linda Tracey, mother of Tammy.

Linda says she was at a loss for words during Wednesday evenings tribute, honoring her daughter Tammy who disappeared in Searls Park after waxing her Oldsmobile Delta 88 there 34 years ago.

“Our family is thankful for each and every one of you,” Linda said. “I know Tammy is looking down on us with a big smile on her face.”

Tammy’s cousin Butch Taylor says he and other family members worked with the Rockford Park District to create a special tribute to remember Tammy. Taylor hopes Wednesday’s ceremony can bring closure to family and friends.

“We wanna commemorate Tammy’s life, this puts a small amount of closure on this tragedy after all these years, we may or may not achieve a little more closure when justice is served, however that may or may not be served,” Taylor said.

The family dedicated a plaque next to a pavilion that displays photos from Tammy’s life, there are also Tammy Tracey Parkway Memorial road signs at every entrance to the park.

“So everybody that drives through this park, whether they’re playing softball, or at the dog park, or shooting golf will think about our cousin Tammy,” Taylor said. “They come up here to have a picnic, they’ll remember Tammy and why we’re here.”

Now anyone that visits Searls Park will remember the life of Tammy Tracey for generations to come.

“We appreciate the support you’ve given us over the years and thank you for being here to share her day,” Linda said.

Over 100 people were in attendance tonight, from family and friends to local leaders like staff from the Rockford Police Department as well as Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley, all to honor Tammy.

The man charged in connection with Tammy’s death is 64-year-old Jesse Smith of Mississippi. He’s next due in court November 5.

