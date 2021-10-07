Area schools to tour manufacturing facilities

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) - A chance for high school seniors to dip their toes into the manufacturing pool with more than 150 students set to take part in tomorrow’s Rockford regional National Manufacturing Day.

Eleven manufacturers will host a tour group from one or two different high schools. In addition, students will see and hear about the manufacturing process, have conversations with on-the-job employees and learn about various careers that exist in a manufacturing environment.

“Someone might be passionate about manufacturing but not want to do the machining.. or might want to do logistics or they might want to do shipping and receiving or payroll. So we try to just expose them also to the different careers within that pathway,” CEANCI Community Outreach Coordinator Bethany Mead says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.