#7 Rock Valley blasts Milwaukee Area Tech on the pitch

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley men’s soccer has had success most of the year and it did not stop Wednesday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles are the seventh-best team in NJCAA Division III play and they showed why. Rock Valley scored three first-half goals, and three second-half goals in a 6-1 win.

A corner kick set up Joshua Ceniceros for the first goal of the day, Alex Alamo and Johnny Leon-Horta chipped in the other two first-half scores. Jeremy Hernandez, Poh Reh, and Stephen Thomas also found the back of the net.

Rock Valley now looks ahead to a huge Saturday match against Madison College.

