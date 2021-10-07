7 Rock Valley blasts Milwaukee Area Tech on the pitch

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley men’s soccer has had success most of the year and it did not stop Wednesday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles are the seventh-best team in NJCAA Division III play and they showed why. Rock Valley scored three first-half goals, and three second-half goals in a 6-1 win.

A corner kick set up Joshua Ceniceros for the first goal of the day, Alex Alamo and Johnny Leon-Horta chipped in the other two first-half scores. Jeremy Hernandez, Poh Reh, and Stephen Thomas also found the back of the net.

Rock Valley now looks ahead to a huge Saturday match against Madison College.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.