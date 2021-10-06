Advertisement

Three different shootings on Tuesday evening leaves two men dead

One man is in custody while the perpetrators of the other two remain at large
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a dark dark Tuesday in Rockford, as multiple shootings occurred around the city in just a matter of hours.

The first occurred on the 2400 block of Jonathan Avenue. Police responded to a call of shots fired at around 5:25 p.m. Upon arrival they found a 28-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died later that night.

The second took place at 7:35 p.m. on the 2200 block of Sherman Avenue. A 19-year-old male shot through the front windscreen of a car, hitting a 16-year-old. Tyree Isom was taken into custody on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The 16-year-old was injured but it is non-life threatening.

The third was the deadliest of the night, in which four victims were shot on the 400 block of S. Independence Avenue around 8:40 p.m. The oldest of the four was a 38-year-old male. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injures. He died this morning.

Police are still asking for help in the hunt for two of the shooters. Isom is in custody for the alleged shooting on Sherman Ave, but the criminals involved in the incidents on Jonathan and Independence are still at large. If you have any information on these crimes please contact the Rockford Police Department or visit their website here.

