Advertisement

Target adds new ‘buy now, pay later’ options

FILE - People enter and exit a Target store, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2007, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.
FILE - People enter and exit a Target store, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2007, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target has teamed up with financial companies Affirm and Sezzle to offer installment plans to help customers who may be short on cash snag some early deals.

The new plans allow you to buy what you want from Target today and pay for those purchases over time.

It comes as retailers are starting to prepare for holiday spending.

Several other retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, offer similar installment payment plans.

Financial experts typically warn it’s better to wait until you can afford purchases before making them.

If you miss payments, purchases can end up costing much more than the original price, and your credit rating could take a hit.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County sheriff’s finish narcotics investigation, arrest Rockford man
Winnebago County Sheriff’s finish narcotics investigation, arrest Rockford man
Crash on Avon and West State
1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Avon and W. State in Rockford
Shooting at corner of Rockton and Jonathan in Rockford.
Man dies after shooting on Rockford’s west side
Dr. Kurtis Wurth is a dentist in Rockford and is being sued by the family of a 57-year-old man...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Rockford dentist
An arrest has been made.
Rockford man arrested on child pornography charges

Latest News

Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, 25, listens to his sentence in a courtroom in Newark, N.J., Wednesday,...
Serial killer lured by fake social account gets 160 years
Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Police: Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt
President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he walks off of Marine One on the South Lawn of the...
LIVE: Biden meets with business leaders, escalates warnings of US debt default
A parent expresses his anxiety over the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas,...
It's stressful not knowing if kid's OK, says parent amid Texas high school shooting