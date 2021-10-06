Advertisement

Senator Dave Syverson announces re-election bid

Syverson has been representing the Stateline in Springfield since 1992
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The longest-tenured state lawmaker from the area isn’t ready to give up his state Senate seat just yet.

Dave Syverson announces his intention to run for re-election in the 35th District. The Republican Senate deputy leader from Cherry Valley has been representing the Stateline in Springfield since 1992, but this election cycle he will face a primary challenge from current Winnebago County Republican Chairperson Eli Nicolosi.

I see my job down there as both voting for legislation, voting against bad bills but also just being a strong voice for our region. To make sure that Chicago controlled Legislature knows that Northern Illinois exists and these are the needs we have,” Sen. Syverson says.

