Residents protest mask & vaccine mandate at Belvidere school board meeting

Local leaders and Stateline residents brought signs and banners to display at the Belvidere School Board meeting Tuesday evening.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 100 people gathered in Belvidere Tuesday night for the school board meeting to rally against COVID-19 protocols in the district.

“We know what’s best for our kids, do we not?” Questioned Eli Nicolosi, Winnebago County Republican Chairman.

“We have to take the school board back, anyone who sits on that school board who doesn’t agree with us, they gotta go, and the way to do it is a vote,” Nicolosi said.

Belvidere parent Karla Gale says the school year has been frustrating for her fourth grader. After struggling with wearing a mask for nine hour school days, Gale’s son was forced to leave school because of it.

“It actually came down to where I had to come get him, I had to leave work and pick him up from school and they had told me that they were going to suspend him the next time that they called me so this was after I had turned in a medical exemption that was signed by a doctor stating that he has issues breathing,” Gale said.

When Gale asked for documentation as to why her child was being sent home, she was given a ‘COVID response and return to school plan’ that states if a parent isn’t able to pick up the child from school, the police will be called claiming the child has been abandoned.

“I want people to understand that there’s small children in these schools that are getting yelled at all day long by teachers, by educated professionals when they can’t breathe,” Gale said.

So many people showed up at the meeting that not all were physically allowed inside the building so residents organized their own gathering in the parking lot where the school board meeting was held.

