Renovations still underway at BMO Harris Bank Center ahead of Icehogs season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford undergoes a face-lift. just one month ahead of the Icehogs hockey season opener.

“It’s been very busy here at the BMO Harris Bank Center,” said BMO Harris Bank Center General Manager, Gretchen Gilmore.

Gilmore said renovations inside the BMO Harris Center look out of control, but it’s actually organized chaos.

“We have a whole new ice floor, we did a continuous concrete pour, right now we’re going to install the dashers and get ready to do two sheets of ice before the hockey season,” Gilmore said.

The clock is ticking too, with the first faceoff of the Icehogs hockey season scheduled November 6. Gilmore said phase one renovations, which also include new hand railings, lighting and premium seating, have to be completed by the deadline.

“It’s scary that we’re a month away,” said Icehogs Senior Marketing and Content Manager, Mike Peck.

“There has been some concern along the way because there are so many delays out there with materials and freight issues,” Gilmore said.

Despite what the building looks like right now, Gilmore is confident the project will be completed on time.

“I’m excited for hockey,” said Gilmore. “It’s going to be really exciting to have fans back in the building.”

Icehogs Senior Marketing and Content Manager, Mike Peck, agreed.

“Last season, I never want to do that again, sitting in here without fans,” said Peck. “I mean, this is entertainment and when you can’t entertain people it’s definitely not the same.”

Staff said fans really won’t start noticing major changes inside the BMO until phase two starts next year. For now, however, they can look forward to a more normal hockey season.

“We can’t wait to get fans back in here,” Peck said.

The BMO plans to open at full capacity in November. Masks will be required.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.