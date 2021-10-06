QB Jaelen Ray setting records and setting an example at Rockford University

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a heck of a start to the season for Regents quarterback Jaelen Ray. But while his play on the field is getting the deserved recognition, it’s what he’s doing away from it that’s just as important.

Ray leads the NCAA DIII in passing with 1,869 yards. He’s also third with 20 passing touchdowns so far. Ray is also shattering school records. This year he’s set the pace for completions in a game, yards in a game, and touchdowns in a game. Two weeks ago, he became the first Rockford University quarterback to be named to the D3football.com Team of the Week.

He says hard work is the reason he is in this position.

“I try not to take any days off. I was working really hard, working out like three times a day,” said Ray. “One day I was in the gym like three in the morning, I was like, I can’t be doing this for nothing, something good has to come out of this. My mom is getting mad at me because I am leaving the house all late but it’s paying off.”

The Regents return to Sam Greeley Field this Saturday for Homecoming against Concordia University Chicago. Kickoff is set for 1:00.

