ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of S. Independence on Rockford’s west side.

Details are limited but the information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

Shooting investigation on S. Independence. Updates will be provided as soon as information becomes available. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.