More periods of showers and storms Thursday with mild temperatures continuing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the cloudy pattern overall isn’t done yet, many spots around the Stateline were able to see some sunshine a bit early Wednesday evening before clouds move back in. An area of low pressure to our south brings those clouds along with more rain chances through the end of the week.

Since this last Saturday, the sunshine for the most part has been part to come by. We’ve had mostly cloudy to 100 percent overcast skies since fort a majority of the days. Unfortunately, there are more of those days ahead, too with rain chances coming back into the picture. The clouds will slowly decrease in coverage luckily as the weekend approaches.

The last few days have been nothing short of cloudy and overcast. There are more of those on the way. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We'll slowly see some clearing of our skies towards the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While Wednesday has been rain-free, expect more showers to return later tonight and into the overnight hours. As an area of low pressure moves north, it will bring showers and clouds back with it. There will be periods of showers and storms on Thursday but it will not be an all out washout. Some dry times are in store Thursday but have the umbrella handy in the morning just in case. Severe weather is not expected but gusty winds and brief downpours will occur if a storm were to develop.

Showers and more clouds off to our south will gradually move back north over the next few hours. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Shower activity will slowly but surely pick up during the overnight hours. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Periods of showers and storms are expected Thursday. Severe weather is not expected, but gusty winds and brief torrential downpours will occur with any storms. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain chances will go down towards Thursday night with a few showers lingering into Friday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain will linger into Friday and Friday night with conditions drying out into the weekend. While temperatures will remain in the 70s for Thursday and Friday, warmer and breezy weather returns for the weekend.

High temperatures will pick back in the low-to-mid 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. There are a few 80s in the forecast as the above normal conditions aren’t going anywhere yet. This also comes as our fall foliage will get more widespread over the next week with the peak foliage in Wisconsin right now moving into our region gradually. Luckily, the temperatures will be comfortable enough to go check out out stunning leafs on the trees when the foliage peaks.

We're beginning to see some foliage around here. It will be closer to peak over the next week or so. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

