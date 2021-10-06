Man dies following Tuesday night quadruple shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 38-year-old man is dead following a quadruple shooting on Rockford’s west side Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, in the 400 block of S. Independence Ave.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found three gunshot victims: a 38-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, a 35-year-old man with serious injuries, and a 30-year-old man with serious injuries. Police were later notified about a fourth shooting victim, a 36-year-old man, who came into a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the 38-year-old victim died from his injuries Wednesday morning.

Investigators do not believe that a deadly shooting on Jonathan Ave. earlier Tuesday night is related to the shooting on S. Independence Ave.

