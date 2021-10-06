Advertisement

Man dies following Tuesday night quadruple shooting in Rockford

Police said the 38-year-old victim died from his injuries Wednesday morning.
A man has died following a quadruple shooting Oct. 5 in Rockford.
A man has died following a quadruple shooting Oct. 5 in Rockford.(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 38-year-old man is dead following a quadruple shooting on Rockford’s west side Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, in the 400 block of S. Independence Ave.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found three gunshot victims: a 38-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, a 35-year-old man with serious injuries, and a 30-year-old man with serious injuries. Police were later notified about a fourth shooting victim, a 36-year-old man, who came into a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the 38-year-old victim died from his injuries Wednesday morning.

Investigators do not believe that a deadly shooting on Jonathan Ave. earlier Tuesday night is related to the shooting on S. Independence Ave.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at corner of Rockton and Jonathan in Rockford.
Man dies after shooting on Rockford’s west side
Winnebago County sheriff’s finish narcotics investigation, arrest Rockford man
Winnebago County Sheriff’s finish narcotics investigation, arrest Rockford man
Crash on Avon and West State
1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Avon and W. State in Rockford
Dr. Kurtis Wirth is a dentist in Rockford and is being sued by the family of 57-year-old...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Rockford dentist
An arrest has been made.
Rockford man arrested on child pornography charges

Latest News

BMO one month out
Renovations still underway at BMO Harris Bank Center ahead of Icehogs season
Shooting occurred in the area of 3rd and Pope streets.
Machesney Park man arrested after 16-year-old shot during alleged drug deal in Rockford
Senator Dave Syverson announces re-election bid
Senator Dave Syverson announces re-election bid
School board meeting
Residents protest mask & vaccine mandate at Belvidere school board meeting