Machesney Park man arrested after 16-year-old shot during alleged drug deal in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Machesney Park man is arrested after a 16-year-old boy was shot on Rockford’s northwest side Tuesday night.

According to a criminal complaint, just after 7:30 p.m. October 5, Rockford police officers were called to the area of Sherman Ave. and Alliance Ave. after receiving a report of several shots fired. When police arrived, they found a vehicle on scene that had been shot 13 times. Officers also saw a suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Tyree Isom, running from the scene. After a brief search involving a Rockford police K9, Isom was taken into custody. When police checked the area, they say they found a gun covered in blood on a grill in the backyard of a nearby home.

When police interviewed Isom, he told officers he drove his car to the 16-year-old’s home to buy marijuana. Isom said he and the 16-year-old had a disagreement over a drug deal and they began firing shots at each other. Isom said he ran away from the scene and when he saw police, stashed the gun under a grill.

Investigators say the 16-year-old was driven to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries. According to the criminal complaint, when police interviewed the 16-year-old’s mother, she told officers she had a conceal carry permit and her gun should be in a gun case in the basement. Officers said the mother’s gun case was empty when they checked it.

Police reported Isom did not have a FOID card.

Isom has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

