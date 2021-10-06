Advertisement

Machesney Park man arrested after 16-year-old shot during alleged drug deal in Rockford

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Sherman St. for reports of several shots fired.
Shooting occurred in the area of 3rd and Pope streets.
Shooting occurred in the area of 3rd and Pope streets.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Machesney Park man is arrested after a 16-year-old boy was shot on Rockford’s northwest side Tuesday night.

According to a criminal complaint, just after 7:30 p.m. October 5, Rockford police officers were called to the area of Sherman Ave. and Alliance Ave. after receiving a report of several shots fired. When police arrived, they found a vehicle on scene that had been shot 13 times. Officers also saw a suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Tyree Isom, running from the scene. After a brief search involving a Rockford police K9, Isom was taken into custody. When police checked the area, they say they found a gun covered in blood on a grill in the backyard of a nearby home.

When police interviewed Isom, he told officers he drove his car to the 16-year-old’s home to buy marijuana. Isom said he and the 16-year-old had a disagreement over a drug deal and they began firing shots at each other. Isom said he ran away from the scene and when he saw police, stashed the gun under a grill.

Investigators say the 16-year-old was driven to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries. According to the criminal complaint, when police interviewed the 16-year-old’s mother, she told officers she had a conceal carry permit and her gun should be in a gun case in the basement. Officers said the mother’s gun case was empty when they checked it.

Police reported Isom did not have a FOID card.

Isom has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

