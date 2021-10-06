Advertisement

Jefferson cancels football game at Auburn due to positive COVID-19 cases

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jefferson football is forced to cancel its week 7 matchup with Auburn due to two positive COVID-19 cases in the program. The two positive test results forces most of the high school football team into quarantine.

“We are following guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department to quarantine the majority of the Jefferson High School football team,” Jefferson High School Athletic Director Darrin Sisk said in a statement.

The game will not be made up, Auburn will receive a forfeit win.

“Our student-athletes and coaches are disappointed,” Sisk said. “We are looking forward to continuing our season next week.”

