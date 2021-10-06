Illinois State Police arrest a man for dissemination of child porn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police arrested 19-year-old Deshawn M. Bledsoe on Tuesday in connection to one count of dissemination of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators found evidence supporting the arrest when they went to his residence to execute the warrant. Bledsoe is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail pending a bond hearing.

The investigation will remain open for now.

