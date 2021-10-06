Advertisement

Illinois State Police arrest a man for dissemination of child porn

Bledsoe was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the dissemination and possession of child porn
Bledsoe was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the dissemination and possession of child porn(Illinois State PD)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police arrested 19-year-old Deshawn M. Bledsoe on Tuesday in connection to one count of dissemination of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators found evidence supporting the arrest when they went to his residence to execute the warrant. Bledsoe is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail pending a bond hearing.

The investigation will remain open for now.

