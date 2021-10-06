Advertisement

Football Frenzy Play of the Week nominees - Week 6

By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - Each week our cameras catch some of the best high school football the Stateline has to offer. We need your help choosing our Football Frenzy Play of the Week for Week 6. Here the are the nominees.

  • Evan Broge (Aquin) - Touchdown run against South Beloit
  • Xzaveon Segner (Freeport) - Touchdown pass against Jefferson
  • Deandre Young (Harlem) - Kick return touchdown against Boylan
  • Isaac Whisenand (Hononegah) - Touchdown pass against Belvidere North

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County sheriff’s finish narcotics investigation, arrest Rockford man
Winnebago County Sheriff’s finish narcotics investigation, arrest Rockford man
Crash on Avon and West State
1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Avon and W. State in Rockford
Shooting at corner of Rockton and Jonathan in Rockford.
Man dies after shooting on Rockford’s west side
Dr. Kurtis Wurth is a dentist in Rockford and is being sued by the family of a 57-year-old man...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Rockford dentist
An arrest has been made.
Rockford man arrested on child pornography charges

Latest News

Rockford University quarterback Jaelen Ray is setting all sorts of school records this season.
QB Jaelen Ray setting records and setting an example at Rockford University
Jefferson cancels football game at Auburn due to positive COVID-19 cases
Aquin volleyball downs Lena-Winslow in three sets
Boylan advances to state, Byron falls three shots short