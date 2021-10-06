Football Frenzy Play of the Week nominees - Week 6
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Each week our cameras catch some of the best high school football the Stateline has to offer. We need your help choosing our Football Frenzy Play of the Week for Week 6. Here the are the nominees.
- Evan Broge (Aquin) - Touchdown run against South Beloit
- Xzaveon Segner (Freeport) - Touchdown pass against Jefferson
- Deandre Young (Harlem) - Kick return touchdown against Boylan
- Isaac Whisenand (Hononegah) - Touchdown pass against Belvidere North
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.