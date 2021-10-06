Football Frenzy Play of the Week nominees - Week 6

(WIFR) - Each week our cameras catch some of the best high school football the Stateline has to offer. We need your help choosing our Football Frenzy Play of the Week for Week 6. Here the are the nominees.

Evan Broge (Aquin) - Touchdown run against South Beloit

Xzaveon Segner (Freeport) - Touchdown pass against Jefferson

Deandre Young (Harlem) - Kick return touchdown against Boylan

Isaac Whisenand (Hononegah) - Touchdown pass against Belvidere North

