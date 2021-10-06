Advertisement

Cloudy with Showers Developing

Above Normal Temps will Continue
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70′s and a slight chance of showers and a few thunderstorms developing late this afternoon. Showers at times tonight with lows in the lower 60′s. Showers and a few thunderstorms tomorrow with highs in the 70′s. Drying out for the weekend with highs in the low 80′s on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Avon and West State
1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Avon and W. State in Rockford
Winnebago County sheriff’s finish narcotics investigation, arrest Rockford man
Winnebago County Sheriff’s finish narcotics investigation, arrest Rockford man
Shooting at corner of Rockton and Jonathan in Rockford.
Man dies after shooting on Rockford’s west side
Dr. Kurtis Wurth is a dentist in Rockford and is being sued by the family of a 57-year-old man...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Rockford dentist
An arrest has been made.
Rockford man arrested on child pornography charges

Latest News

Rain's likely to continue with limited interruptions through midday Thursday.
Healthy rains increasingly likely Wednesday night/Thursday
Some spots may see in excess of an inch of rain over the coming days.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 10/5/2021
Above normal temperatures are very likely to persist well beyond the month's midway point.
Unseasonable warmth to persist, though pattern to turn more active
Major warming is on the horizon later this week and into the weekend.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 10/4/2021