Cloudy with Showers Developing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70′s and a slight chance of showers and a few thunderstorms developing late this afternoon. Showers at times tonight with lows in the lower 60′s. Showers and a few thunderstorms tomorrow with highs in the 70′s. Drying out for the weekend with highs in the low 80′s on Saturday.

