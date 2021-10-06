Advertisement

Aquin volleyball downs Lena-Winslow in three sets

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - All year Aquin has taken it to Lena-Winslow on the court, and the trend did not shift Tuesday night.

Aquin started strong with a narrow victory in set one 26-24, the Bulldogs set up Lucy Ardnt the whole set and did not regret it. The junior had spike after spike to fuel Aquin. Set two went to Lena-Winslow 25-21 to set up a winner take all third set. Aquin won it convincingly 25-20.

The Bulldogs move to 19-2 on the season, next up on the schedule is a conference duel at Pearl City.

Lena-Winslow falls to 12-13 on the year with the loss. The Panthers will face Durand later in the week.

