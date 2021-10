ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Sherman Avenue on Tuesday night.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the thigh but his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The suspect is also in custody.

This is a developing story.

Shooting investigation in the 2200 block of Sherman. 16-year-old male sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his thigh. Suspect is in custody. More details will follow as available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.