Advertisement

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Rockford dentist

Dr. Kurtis Wurth is a dentist in Rockford and is being sued by the family of a 57-year-old man...
Dr. Kurtis Wurth is a dentist in Rockford and is being sued by the family of a 57-year-old man who died after allegedly being sedated for a tooth extraction procedure.(Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dr. Kurtis Wurth is a dentist in Rockford and is being sued by the family of a 57-year-old man who died after allegedly being sedated for a tooth extraction procedure.

According to the law firm Salvi, Schostok & Prichard, Schmidt underwent a tooth extraction surgery on April 7, 2021 Wirth’s office. The firm says as part of the procedure, Dr. Wirth administered IV sedation to Schmidt. Approximately 20-30 minutes into the surgery, Schmidt indicated that he needed to use the restroom.

When he returned for the procedure, an additional dosage of the sedative was administered, the complaint says.

Shortly afterward, Schmidt stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest. He was taken to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, where he died three days later, the family says.

The family alleges Wurth administered deep sedation without a license to do so, improperly administered IV anesthetic in an office setting for a high-risk patient, failed to monitor the sedation, and adequately protect, monitor and manage Mr. Schmidt’s airway, among other claims.

“Dr. Wirth’s website boasts that he is one of the few practicing dentists in the state of Illinois licensed to provide intravenous (IV) sedation, yet he failed to adequately assess the risk for an office-based anesthetic and formulate an appropriate intra-operative anesthetic plan,” Plaintiff’s attorney John A. Mennie said. “Had Dr. Wirth taken the proper precautions, Lyle would have walked out of the office that day with just some minor pain and would still be with us today.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Avon and West State
1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Avon and W. State in Rockford
Rockford man dead after rollover accident on I-90
Rockford man dead after rollover accident on I-90
FILE - In this July 19, 2014 file photo, John Wes Townley speaks at a news conference after...
Police: Former NASCAR driver killed in dispute involving estranged wife
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
US unveils guidance for federal vaccine mandate, exemptions
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Police officers are on the scene of an accident where a bicyclist was reportedly hit.
Bicyclist hit near Rockford’s Midtown District
“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” returns to television this year
Police investigating Rockford man arrested on charges for having cocaine
Police investigating Rockford man arrested on charges for having cocaine
Report says Rockford area experienced 82 days of polluted air in 2020