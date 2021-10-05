Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Rockford dentist

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dr. Kurtis Wurth is a dentist in Rockford and is being sued by the family of a 57-year-old man who died after allegedly being sedated for a tooth extraction procedure.

According to the law firm Salvi, Schostok & Prichard, Schmidt underwent a tooth extraction surgery on April 7, 2021 Wirth’s office. The firm says as part of the procedure, Dr. Wirth administered IV sedation to Schmidt. Approximately 20-30 minutes into the surgery, Schmidt indicated that he needed to use the restroom.

When he returned for the procedure, an additional dosage of the sedative was administered, the complaint says.

Shortly afterward, Schmidt stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest. He was taken to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, where he died three days later, the family says.

The family alleges Wurth administered deep sedation without a license to do so, improperly administered IV anesthetic in an office setting for a high-risk patient, failed to monitor the sedation, and adequately protect, monitor and manage Mr. Schmidt’s airway, among other claims.

“Dr. Wirth’s website boasts that he is one of the few practicing dentists in the state of Illinois licensed to provide intravenous (IV) sedation, yet he failed to adequately assess the risk for an office-based anesthetic and formulate an appropriate intra-operative anesthetic plan,” Plaintiff’s attorney John A. Mennie said. “Had Dr. Wirth taken the proper precautions, Lyle would have walked out of the office that day with just some minor pain and would still be with us today.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.