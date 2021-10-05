Winnebago County sheriff’s finish narcotics investigation, arrest Rockford man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police at the Winnebago County Sheriff’s office have arrested 28-year-old Jeremi I. Nelson of Rockford after an investigation involving narcotics.

After getting calls about an individual dealing drugs, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit arrested Nelson on Monday. He had cocaine, fentanyl and a large amount of money from the U.S.

The Winnebago County States Attorney’s Office has listed the following charges on Nelson: unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver 1-15 grams of fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver 1-15 grams of cocaine.

