Rockford man arrested on child pornography charges

Federal authorities arrested the alleged suspect on Friday
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is indicted and arrested on child pornography charges.

24-year-old Gregorio Bacino is accused of possessing child pornography through the internet. If convicted Bacino faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Federal authorities arrested Bacino on Friday.

