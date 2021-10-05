Rockford man arrested on child pornography charges
Federal authorities arrested the alleged suspect on Friday
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is indicted and arrested on child pornography charges.
24-year-old Gregorio Bacino is accused of possessing child pornography through the internet. If convicted Bacino faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Federal authorities arrested Bacino on Friday.
