Police investigating Rockford man arrested on charges for having cocaine

A 30-year-old Rockford man has been arrested for possession of crack cocaine when he was stopped by police
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 30-year-old Rockford man has been arrested for possession of crack cocaine when he was stopped by police on Friday, Oct. 1.

Rockford Police SCOPE officers pulled Kahyal Merrills over just before 11:00 p.m. where they found what looked to be a large bag of crack cocaine inside of his vehicle.

Merrills is currently in the Winnebago County jail.

